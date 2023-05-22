Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.465-$4.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-$1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,835,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,595. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 216.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

