Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-$1.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.31 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.41. 8,191,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,488. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,880.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.