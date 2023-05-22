Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 4.5%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 134,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 641,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $594.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Featured Articles

