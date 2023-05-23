200 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,780. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

