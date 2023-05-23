2,057 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after buying an additional 80,914 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ross Stores by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,065,000 after buying an additional 300,743 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.