20,591 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. 17,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

