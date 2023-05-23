2,079 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,901. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.



