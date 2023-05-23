22nd Century Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at 22nd Century Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EEFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

EEFT traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,858. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

