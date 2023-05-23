22nd Century Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

22nd Century Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.88.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $123.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.