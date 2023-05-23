2,475 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.