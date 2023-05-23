2,494 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after buying an additional 336,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after buying an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,284,000 after buying an additional 246,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 212,941 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.