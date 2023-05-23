5,500 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $208,848,000 after acquiring an additional 500,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Williams Trading downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

