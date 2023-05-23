6,860 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 210,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

