7,188 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Purchased by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIA. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.
Shares of AIA traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. 3,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $68.01.
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
