7,188 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Purchased by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIA. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIA traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. 3,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $68.01.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.