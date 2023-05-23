7Pixels (7PXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,238.02

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $34.51 million and approximately $9,238.02 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00007830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.13317427 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,147.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

