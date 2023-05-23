888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 888 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

AVB stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.49. The company had a trading volume of 297,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

