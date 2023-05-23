888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 888 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
AVB stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.49. The company had a trading volume of 297,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.