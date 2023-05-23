a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

AKA stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.44 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 32.16%. Research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other a.k.a. Brands news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

