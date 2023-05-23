ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Capitalization Hits $136.57 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $136.57 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,193,106 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

