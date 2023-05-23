Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,414,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.