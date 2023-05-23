Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 244,855 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 244,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

