abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance
LON AAS opened at GBX 251 ($3.12) on Tuesday. abrdn Asia Focus has a 12-month low of GBX 224 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 271 ($3.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £393.62 million, a PE ratio of -25,100.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.30.
About abrdn Asia Focus
