Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2322 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Accor Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ACCYY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 54,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,265. Accor has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

