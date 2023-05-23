Achain (ACT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,278.34

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Achain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $62,278.34 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003320 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003348 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003071 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002731 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

