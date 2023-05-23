Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of GOLF opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.73. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Acushnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

