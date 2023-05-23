Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.65 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of A stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.64. 2,686,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

