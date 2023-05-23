Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.93-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.09 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $128.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,279. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $144.32. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.64.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

