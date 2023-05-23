Akbar Mohamed Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

