Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $176.12 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $176.12 million and $52.98 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,525,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.