Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $25.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00038558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,616,869,436 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,767,792 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.