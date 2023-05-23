Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $206,404,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

