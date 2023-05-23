AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.91. AlTi Global shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 9,368 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on AlTi Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.