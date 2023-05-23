AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.91. AlTi Global shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 9,368 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on AlTi Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
AlTi Global Stock Down 1.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global
About AlTi Global
Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlTi Global (ALTI)
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Price Multiple
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.