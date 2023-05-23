Altus Group (AIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altus Group (TSE: AIF) recently:

5/8/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$59.00.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$75.00.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$66.00.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$74.00 to C$62.00.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

4/20/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$62.00.

Altus Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:AIF traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 86,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 219.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$61.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$183.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.7616355 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 315.79%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

