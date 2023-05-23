Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.08 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.