Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $223.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

