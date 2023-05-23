Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

