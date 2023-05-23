Analysts Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $40.57

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMEA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

BMEA stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $36.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of -1.04.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

