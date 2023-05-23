Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) PT at $143.27

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

