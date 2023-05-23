Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fox Factory (FOXF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ: FOXF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2023 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – Fox Factory is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2023 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/2/2023 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/6/2023 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/5/2023 – Fox Factory is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2023 – Fox Factory had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 3/24/2023 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Fox Factory Stock Down 1.6 %
Fox Factory stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,583. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
