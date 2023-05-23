Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Anpario Trading Down 3.6 %

LON:ANP traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.49). 52,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,338. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.73. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 177.70 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Anpario alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($63,121.89). In related news, insider Richard Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($63,121.89). Also, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,520.90). Insiders own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.