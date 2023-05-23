Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

