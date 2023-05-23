Aquila European Renewables Plc (AERS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Aquila European Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Trading Down 1.7 %

LON AERS opened at GBX 85 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.16. Aquila European Renewables has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.13).

