Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,576 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 640,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.