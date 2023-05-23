Argent Trust Co Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $213.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

