Argent Trust Co Has $2.64 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

NYSE WFC opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.