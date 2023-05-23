Argent Trust Co Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

