Argent Trust Co Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.