Argent Trust Co Has $4.02 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $443.07 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

