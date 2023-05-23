Argent Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

