Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $218.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

