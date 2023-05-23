Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Lifted by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 2.9% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $745,868.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $745,868.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,756,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,833 shares of company stock worth $51,272,220. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $142.66. 847,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,459. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

